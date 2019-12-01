|
|
John J. Forhan, 80, of Marlborough, died on Thursday, November 28, 2018 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Clinton, MA the son of the late John and Margaret (Hebard) Forhan and was predeceased by his wife, Madelein (Lemay) Forhan in 2004. He graduated from Northeastern University and worked in electronics as an Advanced Manufacturing Engineer. John served in the U. S. Navy. He is survived by his daughter, June Carter and her husband, Darren of N.C.; 2 sons, Brian Forhan and his wife Jen of Hudson, Mark Forhan and his wife Michelle of Auburn; a sister, Mickey Stowell and her husband Ray of Clinton; 2 brothers, Harry Forhan and his wife Amy of Clinton and Tom Forhan and his wife Marsha of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Johns Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster, MA. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 4 -7 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's name may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602 For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019