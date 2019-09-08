Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
409 Hemenway St
Marlborough, MA
View Map
John J. Gaynor


1932 - 2019
John J. Gaynor Obituary
John J. Jack Gaynor, 87, of Marl- borough, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. John was the son of the late Thomas and Laura Mae (Burhoe) Gaynor and the husband of the late M. Therese F. (Blais) Gaynor. Jack was devoted to his family. He loved all sports, but was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He is survived by his son, David M. Gaynor of Jacksonville, FL, his daughters, Valerie J. Tomacelli of Leo- minster, MA, Roxanne M. Hunt of Acton, MA and Jacqueline M. Sedam and her hus- band John of Marlborough, MA, his sister, Dorothy Paquin of Malone, NY, his grandchildren, Matthew Tomacelli and his wife Diane, Amanda Zow and her husband Darren, Andrew Russell, Krystina Russell, Kathleen Hunt, Laura Gaynor and Charles Sedam. John is also survived by his great grandchildren Zackary Tomacelli, Ellyana Zow and Oliver Tomacelli and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late James Gaynor, Jean- ette Sullivan, Mary Gaynor, Lauramae Ford, Thomas Gaynor, Ann Paquin, Robert Gaynor and Michael Gaynor. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Donations may be made to Ascend Hospice and Home Health, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
