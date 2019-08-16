|
|
John Joseph Hayes, Jr. Jack , loving husband and father of seven children passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 79 after battling a long illness. He grew up in Natick with his father, mother and sister and remained a life-long resident. Jack was known for his jovial nature and compassionate spirit. At a young age Jack became infatuated with animals and he dedicated his professional life to caring for them. As a child he worked with his father, John (Jack) Hayes. Sr. and his trick horse, Champy. Together they would perform at various shows, rodeos, parades, and charity events all over New England. Jack was able to train Champy to trot home after dropping Jack off at school. He later served as the animal control officer for Natick and several surrounding towns, and he retired caring for animals at Harvard University. Jack loved country music, Denzell movies, and tending to his farm comprised of various animals and gardens throughout the property. Lots of his time was spent breeding and training coonhounds who became excellent companions on hunting excursions with his sons and friends who became family. Jacks undying love and appreciation for his friends and family was expressed by his exuberant smile when sharing stories of them all. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and nothing made him prouder than seeing his family happy. Jack was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Alice, his sister Janet Slatkavitz and his beloved son John Hayes, III. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, his six children, Charles and his wife Colleen, James and his wife Carmela, David and his wife Laurie, Kerri Hayes, Megan Carlson and her husband Mark and Ashley Manning and her husband Charles, his grandchildren, John Hayes and his wife Alisha, Timothy Hayes and his wife Desiree, Brendon Hayes, Parker Hayes, Chanley Hayes, Jack Rigueiro, Olivia Carlson, Lukas Carlson and Riley Manning, his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaylin, Zaiden and Lilliana, and nieces, Debbie, Donna, Sherri, Pammy and Cindy, along with a long list of other family and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, Speen Street, Natick. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jacks honor to .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019