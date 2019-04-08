|
John J. Kulik, 93, a retired Capt. of the MA State Police, died unexpectedly April 6, 2019 in Boston. He was the beloved husband of the late Vivian L. (Jolie) Kulik, to whom he was married for 64 years at the time of her passing in 2011. He is survived by their 7 children: Karen Grimes and husband Paul, and Steve Kulik and wife Fay, all of Maynard; Michael Kulik and wife Wendy, and Lorrie Kumm and husband Dave, all of Hudson; Janet Nelson and husband Eliot of Pepperell; Patricia White and husband Jack of Maynard; John Kulik and wife Megan Twyver of Bolton; 13 grandchildren; 10 gr. grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. Born and raised in Maynard, he was the son of the late John A. and Amelia (Lisaj) Kulik, and was the brother of the late Jean Buklerewicz and Stella Pearce. A graduate of Maynard High School, Class of 1943, he served honorably in the US Navy in both the European and Pacific Theatres, including the Normandy Invasion. His career with the MA State Police spanned decades, retiring from General Headquarters Special Service Unit. He then worked with Ken Olsen to establish a security division within Digital Equipment Corporation. Mr. Kulik enjoyed time with his family camping and fishing, and was a former Little League coach. Visiting hours are Wednesday April 10th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral Mass Thursday April 11th at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to the Household Goods Inc., 530 Main St., Acton, MA 01720, online at householdgoods.org. Memorial page: actonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019