John J. Thomas, Jr. 80, of Framingham, MA passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of Christina (Sommerville) for 53 years; father of Richard M. Thomas of Millbury and Jason A. Thomas of Natick; cherished grandfather of Sondra, Noah and Naomi; treasured brother of Barbara Rufo of Port St Lucie, FL and the late Gertrude Thomas; uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was fortunate to have great friends, Ray, Eddie, and Joe, that he treasured and spoke of often. A proud U.S. Army veteran, John was active in the Framingham VFW and American Legion. He worked for the MBTA for many years as a bus driver and streetcar operator, where he formed countless wonderful friendships. John was proud of his accomplishments within the T and ATU union. John also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching old movies, and listening to his beloved Big Band Music. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . A memorial gathering is being planned for a future date. For updates and our online guest book, visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020