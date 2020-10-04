1/1
John L. Regan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Regan, 94 of Framingham, MA passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 from declining health. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maffalda (Guerra) Regan on May 13, 1964. Born in Framingham, October 25, 1925, he was the son of John and Helena (Wall) Regan, and brother to Andrew, Thomas, and Helen. John served his country earning four medals; World War II Victory , American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Medal 1 Star, with the Navy during World War II where he was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima. Upon returning from the service John joined the Framingham Fire Department, moving up the ranks to be appointed Deputy Fire Chief (1/3/76) until retirement. John leaves behind his sister in laws; Elena (Guerra) Rocheford, Valoire (Tosti) Guerra, and many nieces and nephews. At Johns request, a private graveside service will be held. Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved