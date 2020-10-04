John L. Regan, 94 of Framingham, MA passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 from declining health. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maffalda (Guerra) Regan on May 13, 1964. Born in Framingham, October 25, 1925, he was the son of John and Helena (Wall) Regan, and brother to Andrew, Thomas, and Helen. John served his country earning four medals; World War II Victory , American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Medal 1 Star, with the Navy during World War II where he was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima. Upon returning from the service John joined the Framingham Fire Department, moving up the ranks to be appointed Deputy Fire Chief (1/3/76) until retirement. John leaves behind his sister in laws; Elena (Guerra) Rocheford, Valoire (Tosti) Guerra, and many nieces and nephews. At Johns request, a private graveside service will be held. Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com
