John Melvin DeShaw, age 79, of Bonita Springs, FL and Dennis, MA, passed away at Joannes House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL on January 31st, 2020 with his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia (Arena) DeShaw, by his side. John was born in Framingham, MA, where he was raised and educated. He was the son of the late Gordon E. and Sarah H. (Cotter) DeShaw and the brother of George, Robert, David, Gordon and Mary. He attended St. Stephens School and Framingham High School. From 1961-1964 he served in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1970, he started his long career with New England Telephone. Over time, he advanced from a field technician into financial management ranks. His management assignments took him all over the world - living in Iran, Hong Kong and Singapore. In 2002, he proudly retired as an Executive Director of Verizon International after a 32-year career across the Bell System. John was predeceased by his beloved son, Johnny. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by sisters in law Mary (Main) DeShaw, Elizabeth Cary DeShaw and Grace Carlin; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; and by his son Stephen DeShaw and his wife Mary and their children Sarah and Alex. Arrangements: Doane Beal & Ames, 729 Rt 134, South Dennis, MA on Monday February 10th from 8:30 -10:00 AM followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Rd Brewster, MA at 10:30 AM. Interment at the Bourne National Cemetery will follow at 2:30 PM for those who wish to attend. Please visit www.doanebealames.com for further details.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020