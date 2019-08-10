Home

John M. Harbachuck Obituary
John M. Harbachuck, age 60, of Millville MA., passed away at Milford Regional Medical Center on Wednesday August 8, 2019 after five years of serious health issues with family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Patti E. (Perodeau) Harbachuck, his mother Claire, his sister Linda, his son John Michael & wife Heather, his son Joe & wife Mika, his son Tim & wife Rachel, and his daughter Melissa & husband Skyler. He also leaves behind 10 beloved grandchildren. His family will be celebrating his life by offering a funeral Mass on Wednesday August 14 at 10a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 221 Concord St., (Rte. 126) Framingham. Burial will be private. There are no visiting hours. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham assisted with arrangements. Please visit www.boyle brothers.com for further information.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
