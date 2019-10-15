Home

John P Grasso, died October 2, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Louise (Martin) Grasso. He is survived by 2 sons, and 2 daughters. Elaine Duesel, her husband Earl, John P Grasso Jr and his wife Eleanor, Christine Grasso, and Mark Grasso Sr and his wife Lori. John is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and one brother, Andrew Grasso. A funeral mass will be held, October 22, 10:00a.m. Holy Trinity Church, 472 Lincoln St, Marlboro. Burial will be private. Join the family after mass for a memorial luncheon at The Moose Lodge, 67 Fitchburg St, Marlboro
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
