Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
John Manning
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St Anne’s Church
20 Boston Rd
Southborough, MA
John P. Manning Jr. Obituary
John P. Manning Jr., 80, formerly of Southborough, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a more than courageous battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held Monday, November 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St, Worcester, MA 01605. His funeral service will be held, Tuesday, November 12, departing in procession from the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. to St Anne's Church, 20 Boston Rd, Southborough, where his Celebration of Christian Burial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. For more information please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
