Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Evans Obituary
John R. Evans, 83, of South Portland, ME and formerly of Southborough, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his new home, surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Mercedes (Halley) Evans who passed away in 2011. He was born and raised in St Johns, Newfoundland. After marrying Mercedes, they moved to Southborough to raise their family. John was the owner and operator of Evans Courier Service for over 30 years. The greatest joys in his life came from being a husband, father and grandfather (Papa). Second to that was his love of Newfoundland, a place he never ceased calling Home. He is survived by his children, Diane Bacon and Robert Evans, and his wife Nancy, all of Portland, ME; his siblings, Doug Evans of NFLD; Marion Fojan and Barbara Struck both of MI; his granddaughters, Michaela and Andrea Bacon, Lindsey (Bacon) Kwarteng and her husband DJ; several nieces and nephews and was especially close to his nephew, Jim Halley, and his wife Kristin. He is predeceased by his brother, Gordon Evans. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 11am to 1pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A private funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Brookline, MA 02215. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Funeral Home
Download Now