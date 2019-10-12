|
John R. Evans, 83, of South Portland, ME and formerly of Southborough, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his new home, surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Mercedes (Halley) Evans who passed away in 2011. He was born and raised in St Johns, Newfoundland. After marrying Mercedes, they moved to Southborough to raise their family. John was the owner and operator of Evans Courier Service for over 30 years. The greatest joys in his life came from being a husband, father and grandfather (Papa). Second to that was his love of Newfoundland, a place he never ceased calling Home. He is survived by his children, Diane Bacon and Robert Evans, and his wife Nancy, all of Portland, ME; his siblings, Doug Evans of NFLD; Marion Fojan and Barbara Struck both of MI; his granddaughters, Michaela and Andrea Bacon, Lindsey (Bacon) Kwarteng and her husband DJ; several nieces and nephews and was especially close to his nephew, Jim Halley, and his wife Kristin. He is predeceased by his brother, Gordon Evans. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 11am to 1pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A private funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Brookline, MA 02215. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019