|
|
John R. Flynn, 87 of Hudson Massachusetts passed through this life on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after a brief illness. John was born in Malden Massachusetts, son of the late John P. and Marguerite (Kauffman) Flynn. He attended Malden High School Class of 1950 and upon graduation, joined the United States Navy serving in the Korean War. After his discharge, John attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and studied drafting. John had a lifelong career as a draftsman with the former GenRad Corporation, Concord Massachusetts, Digital Equipment Corporation, Maynard Massachusetts and Tegra/Varityper, Bedford Massachusetts. John enjoyed painting oil on canvas and was a prolific reader with a special fondness for books on travel. John loved old movies and had the uncanny ability to recite the cast members of just about every film he had ever seen. John leaves behind his loving wife Margaret (Wallace) Flynn and his four children; Brian J. Flynn and his wife Christine of Lincoln Rhode Island, Brendan J. Flynn and his wife Mary Ellen of Northam- pton, Massachusetts, Doreen M. Rillahan and her husband Brian of Laconia New Hampshire, Margaret E. Flynn and her partner Marc Sheridan of Medford Massachusetts and a cherished granddaughter Samantha A. Fuller of Boston Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his sister Catherine (Flynn) Kelliher and also leaves behind his niece Patricia Kelliher of Manchester New Hampshire, brother-in-law Neil Kelliher of Manchester New Hampshire and his cousin Constance (Connie) Doherty of Malden Massachusetts. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place and a formal memorial service will be planned when the current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings are lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central Street Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020