John R. McKean, 48, of Hudson, MA, passed away, on Monday, March, 11, 2019, at home, after a tragic accident. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Funeral Home; followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019