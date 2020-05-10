MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
John Pasciuti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pasciuti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Pasciuti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Pasciuti Obituary
John Rocco Pasciuti, age 77, died, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence in Framingham. Born in Framingham, John was the son of the late Americo Angelo and Mary (Manzella) Pasciuti. John worked for 15 years at the Sears department store and since 1979 he was a Numismatist specialist, collecting and categorizing rare coins, paper currency, stamps and metals. John is survived by his children. John A. Pasciuti and his wife Kathleen of Framingham, Joseph P. Pasciuti of Framingham and his former wife Jill of Northbridge, Mary Anne V. Theodorakos and her husband Vassilios of Framingham, Kristin Nicolazzo and her husband John of Grafton, Jason A. Pasciuti and his wife Jennifer of Framingham. Also survived by his loving partner of 28 years Diane Raftery and his 13 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, whom he adored. Respecting the Archdiocese of Boston guidelines, funeral services will be private. However, a memorial Mass will be celebrated in the near future. It is the hope of John's family that extended family and friends will attend at this later date (to be announced). In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now