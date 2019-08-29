|
John Richard Shane, 82, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham from complication of cardiac arrest. He was born in San Diego, CA on September 13, 1936 the son of the late Louis Shane, Jr. and Marjorie S. (Rowell) Shane. He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte (Riedell) Shane of Wayland. Devoted father of John Eric Shane and his wife Mary Buzzell of Sharon and the late Steven R. Shane who died on April 25, 1995. He was the cherished grandfather Kassidy, Austin and Sean. Brother of Janet L. Heyer and her husband William M. Heyer of Sierra Vista, AZ and Louis P. Shane of Scarborough, ME. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John has been a resident of Wayland for over 50 years and spent his formative years in Winthrop, Maine. He graduated from Winthrop High School in Maine and received his BS in Physics from the University of Maine at Orono. He received his PhD in Physics from MIT and had a long and distinguished career as the Professor of Physics at the University of Massachusetts in Boston for over 40 years prior to his retirement. He was an avid runner, a past president and still a very active member of the Greater Framingham Running Club. He particularly enjoyed his Saturday morning runs with his friends and members of the club. John ran many marathons in his life, including 13 Boston Marathons. He loved nature, hiking all over various trails and the great outdoors. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and enjoyed many hiking adventures on Mount Washington. John also enjoyed astronomy and participated on providing many presentations to others who held the same interest. John will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and his colleagues. His family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, Johns family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his name be sent to an Environmental Preservation Organization of the donors choice. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019