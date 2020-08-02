John Rogers Thomas Jr., 59, of Holliston, formerly of Sherborn, died unexpectedly on July 30th, 2020. John was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to John Rogers and Marie Welton Thomas. He graduated Roy C. Ketchum High School, where he was a member of the band playing Trombone. He was also an accomplished pianist and vocalist. John graduated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college he moved to Massachusetts to work at Raytheon Company. While at Raytheon, he pursued an MSM at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he met his wife of 31 years, Patricia (Smith) Thomas. Together they raised their four children in Sherborn. John was the loving father to Johanna, Jocelyn, Harry and Sam and was thrilled to welcome Ben Moruzzi into the family when he married his daughter Jocelyn last September. John worked in Business Development for C.S. Draper Laboratory for many years and was CEO of Control By Light. John was a long time member of St. Theresa Church in Sherborn, his bass voice could be heard singing in the church choir most Sundays. John is survived by his brother, Mark Thomas and his wife Becky of Niskayuna, NY and Karen Johnson and her husband Kevin of Natick. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on August 4th from 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. All guests please wear masks to ensure everyone's health and safety. Funeral service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to: Sisters of Saint Joseph Prison Ministry, 1020 West State Street, Baden, PA 15005. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com