John Samuel Piso, 78, of Framingham died at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA on February 15th, 2019. John is survived by his wife, Mary Piso; children, Charles Piso of Pittsfield, Vermont, John Piso of Framingham, and Michael Piso of Somerville; siblings, Anthony Piso and his wife Barbara of Stow, and Mary Bianchino of Westborough; grandchildren, Angela and Isabella Piso of Franklin, both daughters of son Charles. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Ridge of Needham and her family. He is preceded in death by his beloved son Mark. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, February 24th 2019 from 2 | 5 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridgets Parish on Monday, February 25th at 9 AM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Donations in Johns honor may be made to Partners in Health at 800 Boylston Street, Suite 300, Boston, MA. 02199. For obituary, to leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019