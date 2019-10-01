|
John Thomas Doherty, Jr, 81, of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA. Burial will be private at a later date. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019