John Theodore "Tedo" Selent of Holliston, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was cherished by his sons, Jeffrey Selent and his wife, Vivian of Westford, MA, Steven Selent and his wife, Mary of Milford, MA and daughter, Cynthia Hayden and her husband, James of Victor, NY; along with grandchildren Michael, Timothy, Douglas, James and Taylor, as well as 4 great grandchildren. John was a lifelong resident of Holliston, graduating high school in 1947. In 1949, he was married to the late Marjorie Ruth Taylor, enjoying 62 years together. He joined the Army in 1951, serving in the Korean war. He was employed by Dennison Manufacturing Company for 37 years retiring as a foreman at the Holliston warehouse. Tedo was an avid gardener well known for his garden and its bountiful crop. He was a pool and billiards enthusiast and won several awards with the Holliston Senior Center pool team. He enjoyed a game of cribbage with anyone who wanted to play. Most of all he was an icon in the family and a role model to all he met. He will be missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 2:00-3:30 p.m. with a service to follow at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St., www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. Friends and relatives are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holliston Council on Aging, 150 Goulding St., Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020