John "Jack" W. Krysa, 72, of Marlborough, died at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Jack was born in Marlborough, Mass. on March 21, 1947 to the late Felix M. and Katherine (Lyons) Krysa. He is survived by his sister, Katherine Dufault of Northboro; his niece, Julie Campbell of Hudson; 4 nephews, Stephen Krysa of Hudson, Bryan Krysa of Littleton, Michael Dufault of TN and Scott Dufault of Framingham; 2 great-nieces, Maclaine Campbell of Hudson and Mia Krysa of CT; his Uncle Stanley of VA and his partner, Louise Savary of Marlborough and his extended family at the Marlborough Country Club. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Krysa and 2 sisters, Carol Krysa and Jane Krysa. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Production Clerk in Attack Squadron 25. He owned and operated Krysa Painting and Decorating for over 35 years. Jack was a member of the Marlborough Country Club for over 60 years which was a major part of his life. The friendships he made there he considered to be family and he will be greatly missed. In 2018 he won the Vice Presidents Cup Champion. He was a member of the ITAM Post 45 in Marlborough as well as a member of BNI (Business Network International) Walpole, Mass. and a member of Fayville Athletic Association. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA. Following cremation, a private burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's name may be made to, Jack Krysa Scholarship Fund, MHS All Sports Booster Club, 431 Bolton Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, Attn: Athletic Department. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020