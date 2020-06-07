John Worcester, 73, of Natick, died Tuesday June 2nd, 2020 after a brief illness. John was a devoted husband to Deborah H. Worcester of 38 years. Beloved father to Abagael Heath and her husband Nicholas Heath of Natick and Meredith Worcester also of Natick. Loving Grandfather to Russell John and Lincoln Henry Heath. John leaves behind a sister, Carol Ocxkowski and her husband Frank Ocxkowski of Fla, his brother and sister in law, Bruce Hebert and his wife Camille Hebert, his nieces Jennifer Rizza of Colorado, Lisa Jackson, her husband Joseph Jackson and their children Mason and Madison of Connecticut, Carol Cady, her husband Arthur Cady and their children Jack and Emma of Marshfield, his nephew Brad Hebert, his wife Amy Hebert and their daughter Hailey of New York, and many other loved family and friends. John was a Real Estate Agent in and around Natick for many years and loved to be with and around people. John could light up any room that he was in. John loved being with his family and playing with his grandchildren. John also spent his time playing Bridge with friends at the Senior Center of Natick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can all be together. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Funeral services and interment private. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.