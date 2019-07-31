|
Jon D. Dillon, 78, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Spring Hill Rehabilitation Center in Spring Hill, Fl. Formerly of Holliston. Jon was born January 16, 1941 to parents Walter and Eva Dillon of Holliston, Ma. He was a graduate of Holliston High School class of 1959. Jon had a love of car racing, golf, treasure hunting, the Red Sox, and was a great bowler. He loved to reminisce about the good old days. He was a heavy equipment operator foreman - working at W.W. Contractors in Hopkinton and then at Johnson Bros., in Florida until his retirement. He was a volunteer Fireman in Holliston and also worked for the Holliston Highway Dept. in the 1960's. Jon is survived by his wife Shirley, His daughters Lisa Martin and her husband John (Sutton, Ma), Linda Dillon and her fiance Bret (Paris, Tn), step daughters, Pamela Samarco and her fiance Tom Grundstrom (Charleton, Ma) and Rhonda Mazzola and her husband David (Bellingham, Ma) a step son Gregg and his wife Sheila (Vero Beach, Fl). His brothers Edward and his wife Jane (Hopedale, Ma) and Richard (Whitinsville, Ma). He was predeceased by his son Jon Douglas, Jr. and his older brother Stephen. Jon had 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Pepper. A Remembrance of his life will be held at a later posted date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 31, 2019