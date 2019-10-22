|
Jon Eliot Perlman, 69, of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Fran, children Jeffrey and his wife Jill of Moraga, California, and Daniel and his wife Rachel, as well as his brother Robert and his wife Lesley of Newton, and his brother-in-law Harvey Kletz and his wife Abbey of Berkeley, California. He is also survived by his five adored grandchildren, Lev, Eli, Maya, Lily, and Caleb. Jon enjoyed a decades long career dedicated to helping others as a clinical psychologist. He lived for football Sundays, the comedy greats, and a good bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. He cherished his family above all else. Jon drew far more enjoyment from giving than receiving, both personally and professionally. He will live on in the memory of his family, who will carry forward his legacy of kindness and love. Relatives and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Jons life on Wednesday, October 23 at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington, MA at 10am followed by burial at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, Centre St, West Roxbury, MA at. Following interment, a meal of condolence at the home of Fran and Jon Perlman until 4pm. Shiva will be held at Fran and Jons house on Wednesday, 7-9 pm minyan at 7:30, Thursday, 7-9 pm minyan at 7:30, Friday 2-4 pm and Sunday 2-4 pm. Shiva will continue at Robert and Lesley Perlmans home Monday, October 28 at 7-9 am with minyan at 7, 1-4 pm and 7-9 pm with minyan at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations made in Jons memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift (please specify for Leukemia Research) or a . Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com Family Owned
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019