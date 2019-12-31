Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Jose Da Silva Obituary
Jose Da Silva, 93, of Hudson, MA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Ma; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in tomorrows Metro West Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
