Jose Da Silva, 93 years old of Hudson, MA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital. Jose was born on November 11, 1926, on the island of Santa Maria, Acores in Portugal. He lived there with his late mother, Lina Da Silva and his late step father, Luis Da Silva. He spent his younger years in Santa Maria, Acores, but eventually moved to the United States in the early 1970s and has been a long time resident at Peters Grove in Hudson, MA. He was at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA since July of 2019. Jose is survived by 5 siblings, Senifredo Da Silva, Maria Pacheco, Aguiar Silva, Luis Silva and Jose Silva and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Maxmiliano Da Silva, Joao Da Silva, Vasco Silva and Aclino Antunes. Visitation will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Saint Michael Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Ma; followed by burial at Forestvale Cemetery.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020