Jose 'Zack' Luis, 67, a longtime Hopkinton resident, died unexpectedly during the early morning hours of May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Michele (Martins) Luis with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage. Born March 9, 1953 in Chaves, Portugal, he was the son of the late Alfredo and Gloria (Fonseca) Luis. After moving to the United States in 1968, Zack attended Framingham South High School and earned a bachelors degree in education from Framingham State University in 1975. Zack was an accomplished and well-respected manufacturing supervisor for over four decades, working for companies such as General Motors, Bose Corporation, and for the last 10 years, The Raytheon Company. Zack was an avid historian and took great pleasure in rebuilding WWII vehicles. Yet it was his family that remained Zacks priority in life. He was an immensely loving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. His favorite role in life was being Papa to his granddaughter Olivia. Since the day she was born, Olivia, his 'jewel', became the center of his universe. Zack changed diapers, orchestrated feedings, and played on demand. He treasured every moment he spent with Olivia, often adding a half-hour to his already two-hour-long commute to enjoy a steak dinner with her after work. In addition to his wife, Zack is survived by his daughter Nicole Devereux and husband James Devereux of Millbury, MA; daughter Erica Pac and husband Mitchell Pac of Concord, NH; granddaughter Olivia Luis Devereux; brother-in-law Jose Martins and wife Ginny Martins of Southborough, MA; niece Kelley Mangel and husband Jon Mangel of the Bronx, NY; niece Paige Martins of London, England; sister-in-law Jules Martins of Sterling, CT; and great-niece Riley Grace Mangel. A celebration of life and Catholic mass in his honor at St. Marys Church in Holliston, MA will be scheduled at a future date. www.mataresefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.