1/
Dr. Joseph A. Barone
Dr. Joseph A. Barone, 76, of Tilton NH, formerly of Lawrence Ma, passed away peacefully at his home on November 7, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife Diana Barone his son and daughter-in-law Drs. Joseph T. Barone and Alison Barone of Marlborough Ma, his two grandsons Joey and Noah Barone, as well as his daughter Ava Barone of Salem NH. Arrangements: Friends and family are invited to Dr. Barones service on Saturday November 14 2020 from 11-3 pm at the Thibeault-Nuen funeral home 143 Franklin St, Franklin NH. Celebration of life to follow at the Hemlocks Community Center, Hemlocks Rd. Tilton NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joes name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 13, 2020.
