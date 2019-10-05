|
|
Joseph Anthony Kelly, Jr., 88, of Sudbury, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born March 12, 1931 in Boston, he was the son of Joseph Anthony and Hazel Veronica (Callahan) Kelly. Mr. Kelly proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948 | 1952 during the Korean War. He was employed with Raytheon in Waltham for over 40 years until his retirement in 1991; after which he was a part-time associate at the Duckett | J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute in Sudbury. Beloved husband of Lillian (Cordani) Kelly; devoted father of Kathleen Kathy Marie Kelly of Salem, Patricia Patty Kelly of Andover, Sean Kelly and his wife Cathryn of Milford, the late Joseph Kelly II, the late Sharon Broderick, the late Eileen Szczesuil; loving brother of the late Barbara Nihan. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, extended family including Mara, Kenneth, and Joseph, also many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10AM at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. Burial with military honors will follow at New North Cemetery in Sudbury. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-6PM at the Duckett | J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019