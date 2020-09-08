Joseph Abel Rosa, 52, was born in Framingham, MA on August 26, 1968. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2020. He was the beloved son of Felicita Rosa and Jorge Rosa, both originally from Puerto Rico. Joseph, known as 'Joey' or 'Abel' was a kind and generous soul who helped others in need. Abel was employed at GM for over 20 years where he is remembered fondly by his co-workers. He was a graduate of Framingham South High, class of 1986. He is survived by his parents; two siblings; his brother, George Rosa, Sr. and his wife Annie of Ashland, MA; his sister, Judie Rosa and her husband Steve Pacheco of Silver Spring, MD; his nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, George Jr., Natasha, Joanna, Angie, Kamila, Zoe and Soren; two step-daughters he raised, Tatiana Strahn and Charely Minaya as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles. A graveside burial service will be held Friday Sept. 11th at 10:00am in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St. Framingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Please visit mataresefuneral.com
