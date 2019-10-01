Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Mr. Joseph C. Lavoie, 78, of Franklin MA died Saturday (September 28, 2019) at the Boston Medical Center after an illness. Mr. Lavoie was born in Cambridge MA, the son of the late Joseph H. and the late Iola (Roy) Lavoie. He was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School, Class of 1959 and then proudly served in the US Air Force. Following his service in the US Air Force he began a long career working as a technician in the telecommunications industry, working for several companies, including AT&T, from which he retired in 1996. He also owned & operated his own construction company while residing in Massachusetts and Florida. He had resided in Tampa FL from 2001 to 2016. While a resident of Tampa, he proudly served as Post Commander of the American Legion Post on three different occasions. He is survived by his daughter: Jayne Lavoie of Mendon MA and her fianc Eric Hagan and he was the father of the late Joseph Jay Lavoie who died in 2003; also survived by 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 5 siblings; several nieces & nephews; and many friends. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. A Celebration of his Life will be held for family & friends at the convenience of his family. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA. Visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to The , P O Box #758517, Topeka KS 66675 or @ www. woundedwarriorproject.org .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
