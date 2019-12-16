Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mr. Joseph Desmond, 53, of Bellingham, Mass., died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mr. Desmond was born in N.J., the son of George Desmond and the late Harriett (Dellysse) Desmond. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1984. Mr. Desmond had been employed at Watertite Company located in Natick, Mass. and at various construction companies over the years. He is survived by his father; his son: Jeremy Bourbeau of Milford, Mass.; 1 grandson; 4 sisters: Teresa Khanna of Mass., Jaqueline Lefebre of Florida, Joyce Yannon of N.J. and Amanda Desmond of Mass.; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including his godson, Joseph. He was pre-deceased by his mother in 2017. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA on Thursday, December 19th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Impact, 12 Main Street, Milford, MA 01757.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
