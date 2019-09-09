|
Joseph F. Conti Jr., 87, a lifelong Framingham resident died Friday, September 6, 2019 following a battle with mesothelioma. Born in Framingham, to Italian immigrants, the late Joseph F. and Candida (Dallamora) Conti, he was a son of Framingham. After graduating Framingham High School, Joe served valiantly in the US Marine Corps during the Korean war. Upon his return he briefly worked at a hat shop where he met the love of his life, his late wife Leora (Trenholm). Joe became a firefighter for the Town of Framingham for 7 years and went on to enjoy a successful career in construction. Joe was an outdoorsman through and through. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, yardwork, and grilling for family and friends at his cookouts. Survived by his children, Al and his wife Tina of Northborough, Leora Cappadona and her husband John of Upton, Joseph F. III of Hopkinton, and his daughter-in-law, Sandra of Milford, Joe was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. 1 of 8 children himself, Joe is also survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his beloved wife Leora, Joe was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister. Family and friends will honor and remember Joes life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to: Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, www.curemeso.org/donate. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019