|
|
Joseph Francis Delano, age 89, died Monday, April 29th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at UMass Marlborough Hospital after a brief illness. He was a relatively new resident at New Horizons in Marlborough having moved from San Diego just shy of a year earlier to be closer to his family. He was married to Mary T. (Tropeano) Delano who predeceased him in 2012, and is survived by Joseph F. Delano, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Marlborough, MA, their children Maria Delano Vigeant and her husband Andrew, and the apple of Joes eye, his great granddaughter Mya, of Hudson, MA, Victoria Delano of Northampton, and Christina Delano of Medway; his son Gregory Delano and wife Katie, and their children Nicholas, Joseph, John, and Dominic of Coalinga, CA; his daughter Teresa Delano and her children James and Josh of Middlebury, CT; and his sister Betty Sullivan wife of the late Donald Sullivan of Temecula, CA and her children Patty, Timothy, and Robert. Born in Norwalk, CT, to Jerald F. Delano and Antoinette (Arena) Delano, Joseph graduated from West Haven High School and was in the first ever class to matriculate at Fairfield University from which he graduated with a BA after an interruption for military service during the Korean War. His professional career began as a teacher at West Haven High School then transitioned into a that of a Guidance Counselor after earning a masters degree in Counseling at the University of Connecticut, he earned several other advanced degrees in education and counseling. He worked as a Guidance Counselor at Andrew Ward High School and Fairfield High School in Fairfield Connecticut, and at the Sweetwater School District in Chula Vista, California. After completing his active duty service in the Army, he went on to serve for twenty-four years in the Army Reserves retiring at the rank of full Colonel. Joseph was the founder and first President of the American Federation of Teachers union in West Haven, CT. He was ordained a Catholic Deacon in West Haven, CT in 1977. He served as a faithful servant of the Lord for over 30 years mistering to the flock at Our Lady of Victory parish in West Haven and the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Chula Vista, CA. He was active in prayer groups throughout his life. For years after his retirement he spent countless hours ministering to the young Marines at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, ministering to incarcerated prisoners, and visiting the sick in San Diego. He served on the San Diego County Grand Jury from 1997-1998 producing excellent reports that were highly followed. Devoted to his family, Joseph always put his familys needs before his own. No sacrifice was considered out of bounds for him and his generosity of spirit and heart was overflowing. Josephs unremitting integrity, honesty, faith, and generosity will be dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to engage him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough A Calling Hour will be held prior to the Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at the church. On Monday May 13th, a private family burial will follow at the Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne, MA where Joseph will be buried with Military Honors. The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvatore Padula Chapter 82 Disable American Veterans, P.O. Box 229, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019