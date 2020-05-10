|
Joseph F. DiTommaso, 90, died Friday May 1, 2020 after a short period of failing health. He was the husband of Joan (Lucier) DiTommaso to whom he was married for 50 years. He was born in Warren Ma, the son of the late Joseph and Phoebe (Guarinello) DiTommaso of Marlborough, Ma. Joe was a United States Army veteran, who was stationed in Japan during WWII. He graduated from Suffolk Law School and worked as an Attorney for 63 years, operating the DiTommaso Law Offices in Marlborough for most of his career. He also served in leadership positions within the Marlborough Kiwanis Club and enjoyed competing in Bridge tournaments throughout New England. Joes greatest joys in life revolved around sharing his time, advice, and caring heart throughout his extended family. His generosity and compassionate spirit will be remembered fondly by all those he touched throughout his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Dustin DiTommaso and daughter in law Katherine DiTommaso, a daughter Amber Callery, two grandchildren Gina Hubsch and Angela Phaneuf, three great grandchildren, a brother Nicholas DiTommaso of Marshfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Gary Radosta, a grandson Geoffrey and two brothers Peter and David DiTommaso. Private family funeral arrangements are scheduled for this week. Public funeral arrangements and a celebration of his life are being planned for a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020