Joseph F. "Skip" Slason passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Josephine, and his brothers Frank and Mike. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Slason, his son John and his wife Laura, his son Jerry, and his daughter Barbara and her husband Gregg Landes. He has seven grandchildren: Nicole Czarnowski & her husband Brian, Ryan & Tori Slason, Jason & Jessica Landes, and Eva and Isabella Slason, and his great grandson: Cooper Czarnowski, and many nieces and nephews. Born on November 12, 1931 in Boston, he graduated from BC High in 1949, and joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged after serving in the Korean War, and later graduated from Boston University. He married Janet A. Sharkey in January of 1957. They later settled in Framingham where they raised their 3 kids. He had a long and successful career in school furniture sales with Cascade, Milton Bradley and Smith Systems. He started his own business, S&J Commercial Cleaning in 1988, which he continued in Sarasota FL until 2010. His greatest achievement was being a devoted friend of Bill W for 44 straight years. Visiting hours are Tuesday June 25 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday June 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 Eastbound) Framingham Centre. Urn committal with military honors will take place Wednesday June 26 at 2:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701. For further information, please visit: www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 21, 2019