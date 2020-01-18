|
|
Joseph G. Giombetti, 67, a lifelong resident of Ashland passed away peacefully on Tuesday Jan. 15th, surrounded by his family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Moran) Giombetti for 47 years. Joe worked as a manager for many years in the banking industry, and later worked as a manager for Giombetti Electric and Advance Signal Corp. He was a lifelong and active member of St. Cecilias Parish in Ashland where he enjoyed cooking for the social committee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Rev. Jason R. Giombetti of Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, Bridgewater. His other family members include; his brothers, John V. Giombetti and his wife Carmen of Hudson, and Donald A. Giombetti and his wife Tharon of Marlboro, his sister, Jane V. Jackman and her husband Arthur of Uxbridge, his mother in-law, Betty A. Moran and her late husband Robert J. Moran of Ashland, brother in laws, Kenneth H. Moran of Clermont, FL, and Robert J. Moran of Boynton Beach, FL, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe will be remembered for his love of attending Mass with his son on his days off, trips to Cape Cod, cribbage games, his excellent cooking skills and his deep, unwavering love of his wife and son, who were his best friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday Jan. 20th at 11:00am in St. Cecilias Church, 54 Esty St., Ashland with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4:00-7:00 PM in St. Cecilias. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joes name to St. Cecilias Church. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020