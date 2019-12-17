Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Anne, Church
20 Boston Road
Southborough, MA
View Map
Joseph J. Madison, 86, of Clinton and formerly a long time South- borough resident, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Bette Lou (Grimes) Madison. Born to Hungarian immigrants, Joseph and Mary (Fyre) Matyasovsky and was raised in a Euro-Centric environment. Joe could speak Hungarian fluently and was conversational in German and French. He earned his BS in Business Administration from University of Bridgeport, and worked as an accountant during his career. Bette Lou and Joe meet in 1952 at Uncas on the Thames Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Norwich CT, where both were patients and later married in 1955. Joe was a fan of Beethoven, Mozart, Classical Ballet and Viennese Operetta. He was also a die-hard N.E. Patriots fan. He is survived by his children, Craig Madison, Susanne Madison, Meredith Madison; his grandchildren, Christopher Jeffries, Benjamin and Zachary Sousa and a borhter, Lorant. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his daughter Kimberley Madison Jeffries. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 5 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A Mass of resurrection will be held on Friday, December 20, at 10:30 am, at St Anne, Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in Joes memory to Southborough Food Pantry, Box 281, Southborough, MA 01772 . To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
