Joseph J. Uglevich, Jr, age 73, of Maynard, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. He is now reunited with his best friend and beloved wife of fifty years, the late Linda L. (Gentsch) Uglevich. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on July 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Waleria J. (Maskiewicz) Uglevich. Joe was a lifelong Maynard resident. He attended Maynard High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball and was captain of all three teams. Joe graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1963. He went on to Bentley University and graduated with a bachelors degree in Accounting, in 1968. Joe met his wife Linda when they were kids and they eventually married in August 1967 at Saint Casimirs Parish, Maynard. The couple had a true friendship for sixty years. Joe worked for many years for the McPherson Industries as an Accountant. Family was most important to Joe. He enjoyed attending his childrens sporting events over the years and his grandchildrens. Joe was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was a history buff and enjoyed watching the History Chanel. Joe and Linda enjoyed traveling, day trips to the beach and spending time in Ogunquit, Maine. He is survived by his children Joseph J. Uglevich III and wife Laura of Maynard, Cindy Campobasso and husband David of Lincoln; his beloved grandchildren Zachary, Joey, Leah and Tucker. Joe was predeceased by his sister Patricia Bazydlo. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Joe on Wednesday, April 24, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 am at Saint Bridget Parish One Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at Saint Bridget Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to The 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019