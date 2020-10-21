1/
Joseph M. Bucchino
Joseph M. Bucchino, 67, of Holbrook MA died Sunday morning after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Russo) Bucchino of Holbrook, to whom he was married for three years. He was born in Framingham, the son of the late Vincent and Annie (Gennari) Bucchino, and lived in the Marlborough and Worcester areas for many years before moving to Holbrook. Joe worked as a postal worker in Hudson for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. Besides his family and friends, his greatest love in the world was fly fishing. He was a member of the New England Fly Tiers for many years. Besides his wife he is survived by one brother Ron Bucchino of Agawam, one sister Caroline Bucchino of AZ and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a bother James Bucchino. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www. shortandrowefuneralhome. com) of Marlborough. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to VNA Hospice,120 Longwater Dr. Norwell MA 02061

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
