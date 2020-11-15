Joey, Franny, Diane, Rosemary, Larry,Gerry, Karen: My Uncle Joey is up in heaven now with Auntie Alice, God Bless Him. I was proud to be their Godson and included in all the fun at 753 and Quinnhaven. He was an original community police officer, long before they coined the term Community Policing. The size of his retirement party at Temple Emeth was testament to how much Brookline appreciated his 36 years of service. He was so proud of you all that he showed it on his registration plate "Quinn 9". As he always said, " God love ya". Bobby and Maureen Mulvey.

