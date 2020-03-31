|
Joseph Paul Ciampi, of Milford, Mass., passed away from natural causes on March 27, 2020, and our hearts are broken. Joe was born in 1980 and grew up in Framingham. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1998. Shortly after, Joe started a career at Verizon as a technician where he worked throughout his life. Joe had a vast knowledge of everything; everyone wanted to be his partner on game night. He enjoyed electronics, music, anime, gaming and time with many close friends. He was also the very proud father of three fur-babies, his cats Andora, Midna, and Legato. Although Joe was big in stature, he had a gentle presence. He has been described as "the world's kindest person". He would help anyone that needed it. Joe had a strong connection with his family. He would have regular weekly lunches with his dad and frequent phone calls with his mom. Joe leaves behind his parents, Paul and Patricia (McCarthy) Ciampi of Framingham, his sisters, Denise Braddock of Lancaster, Patty Ciampi and Vanessa Filonow of Oxford and Jamie Ciampi of Ashland and a brother, David of Framingham. Joe also leaves his much adored niece and nephew, Gina and Derek "DJ" Braddock, who is often told he is "just like Uncle Joe". Joe was an amazing person who was loved by many. He was a happy, easy going guy who left us much too soon. In light of the current COVID situation, there will be a private funeral. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joe's name to a local cat shelter and in the spirit of Joe, remember to reach out to friends and family often ... and be kind. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020