|
|
Joseph P. Graceffa, age 72 of Maynard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on August 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Philip Joseph and Caroline M. (Cataraso) Graceffa. He was raised and educated in Maynard. Upon graduation, Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Joseph worked in construction for many years. He is survived by his three sisters and many nieces and nephews. His graveside service will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00pm in Glenwood Cemetery Parker Street, Maynard. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019