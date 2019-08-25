|
Joseph Polito, Jr. Joe of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 89. Joe was born to Joseph and Filomena (Nigro) Polito on November 13,1929 in East Boston MA. He was an amazing husband, father and friend who leaves his legacy of respect, love, humor and card shark abilities. Former residences include Natick MA, Carver MA, and Lake Havasu City, AZ. He served in the Army as Cpl. Co. B. 1st Battalion, 14th infantry regiment and fought in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. Post war he worked at General Motors, Union Local 609 and was also a business owner. Joe was a devoted husband and widower of Lillian Polito whom he shared 60 years of marriage and father of Elaine and Frank Capone of Kingston, MA, Mike Polito and Kim Labelle of Nashua, NH, Ted Polito of Windham, NH, Chris and Carrie Polito of Mission Viejo, CA. Grandfather of Cassandra Lucas, Alyson, Tuley and Talia Polito. Great Grandfather of Dylan Fortier. He is survived by his brother Jimmy Polito, of NY. Donations in Joes memory can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019