Dr. Joseph R. Bliss PhD, 66, of Cleveland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 14, 2020. He was the beloved son of Anna M. (McManus) Bliss of Framingham and the late George T. Bliss. H e attended Framingham South High School and Framingham State College. He earned a Masters degree from Tufts University and a PhD from Case Western University. Joe pursued a prestigious career in art history in Boston, Richmond, London, New York and Cleveland. His professional experience included positions as an assistant curator, an associate professor, and a research consultant on museum collections. He co-authored numerous publications and books, and he authored the book, "The Jerome and Rita Gans Collection of English Silver." He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Patricia Morse of Holliston; Barbara and John Webb of Fairfield, CT; Thomas and Patricia Bliss of Worcester; William and Kathleen Bliss of Canyon Lake, TX; and Maryellen Bliss of Framingham. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and also many dear friends in Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, George E. Bliss, and his brother-in-law, Robert Morse. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.



