Joseph R. Smith, 90, died Sunday November 3, 2019 after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Claire (Single) Smith who died in 2010. They were married for 57 years. He was born in Boston in 1929, the son of the late Louis and Margaret (Graney) Smith and lived in Marlborough for 60 years. Mr. Smith was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He went on to work for Raytheon, as an Electrical Engineer, for 38 years. After his retirement he spent many years volunteering at Emerson Hospital in Concord and was a member of the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He is survived by four children, Michael Smith of Peoria, AZ, Peggy Lelievre of Acton, MA, Andrew Smith and his wife Cathy of Groton, MA, and Kevin Smith of Marlborough; his four grandchildren; Caitlin Lelievre, Cody Smith and his wife Leni, Rebecca Smith, and Jeremy Smith; his one great-grandson Emmett Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements are planned for a later date under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019