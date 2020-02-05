|
Joseph Thomas Kane, Jr., 88, of Natick passed away Monday, February 3 rd at Naticks Leonard Morse Hospital after a brief illness. He was six days shy of his 89th birthday. Born in Natick on February 9, 1931 he was the oldest child of Joseph T. Kane, Sr., and Marion F. (Dagg). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia M. (Morris) Kane. Joe was an excellent athlete in high school, playing football, hockey, baseball and track. He was a Co-Captain of Naticks 1949 undefeated, Class C State Champions, playing quarterback. After high school, he received a full scholarship to play football at Columbia University only to have to come home to help support his single mother and four younger siblings. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War stateside as an airplane mechanic at the Quantico, Virginia airbase. After his service he returned to Natick and joined the Natick Police force as a patrolman. While there he was the founder and President of the Natick Police Union. He retired from the force after 31 years of service to the town that he loved. Joe was also a coach in various youth sports. He was the President, and founder, of the Natick Junior Redmen, Pop Warner Football program in 1967. He and his good friend Wally Montgomery, and other volunteers from the Natick Police and Fire departments participated and supported the program for many years. He was also a coach in the Natick Little League as well. A member of Natick Elks, Joe was an avid golfer in his retirement. He loved to play with his many friends that he met through the years. During the winter he would go south to his home in Englewood, Florida, again, hitting the links every chance he got. Besides golf, his other passion were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and Ginny were always going back and forth to various sporting events, class plays, birthday parties and other fun things that involved the people that he cherished most. Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph T. Kane III, and his wife Kathy, of Milford, MA. James Kane of Natick, John Kane, and his wife Laurie, of Newton, MA. And Jerry Kane of Boynton Beach, FL. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Donna M. Kelly, who died in 1993. He is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Johnson of Marlborough, MA and Marjorie Kane of Natick, MA. He was pre-deceased by his brother Donald, who died in 1988 and his sister Carol, who died in 1956. He is also survived by many Grandchildren. Joseph T. Kane IV, and his wife Tarym, of Westford, MA. Tom and Brett Kane of Waltham, MA. Brennan Kane of Natick, MA, Ian and William Kane of Newton, MA. Ryan Donovan, and her husband Brendan, of West Roxbury, MA, Sean and Daniel Kelly of Dedham, MA, Julie Kane of Boston, and his son-in law Michael Kelly of West Bridgewater, MA. The Kane Family would like to thank all the various health care providers who helped Joe in his last years. Much thanks to the nurses and therapists at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center, Leonard Morse Hospital and his home health aides Carol, Wendi, Kerry, Kathy, Issac and Eddie. They brought him comfort and love when he needed it most. Full obituary to follow in Thursdays edition. For further information, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020