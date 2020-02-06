|
Joseph Thomas Kane, Jr., 88, of Natick passed away Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Naticks Leonard Morse Hospital after a brief illness. He was six days shy of his 89th birthday. Born in Natick on February 9, 1931 he was the oldest child of Joseph T. Kane, Sr., and Marion F. (Dagg). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia M. (Morris) Kane. Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph T. Kane III, and his wife Kathy, of Milford, MA. James Kane of Natick, John Kane, and his wife Laurie, of Newton, MA. And Jerry Kane of Boynton Beach, FL. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Donna M. Kelly, who died in 1993. He is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Johnson of Marlborough, MA and Marjorie Kane of Natick, MA. He was pre-deceased by his brother Donald, who died in 1988 and his sister Carol, who died in 1956. He is also survived by many Grandchildren. Joseph T. Kane IV, and his wife Tarym, of Westford, MA, Tom and Brett Kane of Waltham, MA, Brennan Kane of Natick, MA, Ian and William Kane of Newton, MA, Ryan Donovan, and her husband Brendan, of West Roxbury, MA, Sean and Daniel Kelly of Dedham, MA, Julie Kane of Boston, and his son-in law Michael Kelly of West Bridgewater, MA. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, February 7th at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, February 6th from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Josephs name may be made to the Baypath Elderly Services, 33 Post Road West, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020