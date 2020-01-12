|
Joseph T. Kiley III, 77, of Leesburg, FL formerly of Natick, MA passed away on December 23, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Natick, Massachusetts to Rita Devereaux Kiley and Joseph T. Kiley II. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol (Lindquist). A devoted father of Debora Kiley-Allia and her husband Gino, Patricia Kiley, Edward Kiley and his wife Carrie, and Crista Kiley Robertson and her husband Scott. A loving Gramps to Makayla Allia, Jacob and Madison Kiley, and Trey Robertson. Brother to James Kiley and Kathleen Kiley Kilmartin and her husband William. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe graduated from Natick High School in 1961. While at Natick High, he excelled in athletics, being named captain of the football and hockey teams. He then went on to The College of Emporia where he received a Bachelor's Degree of Education and continued to play football. While at Emporia, he was a Collegiate Football All American. He was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduation, he went on to teach English for 33 years at South Junior High in Waltham, MA. He spent most of his coaching career at Natick High School. He coached Natick to several Super Bowl Championships. He also coached Track and Field while at Natick High School. Joe went on from Natick to coach football at Waltham High School. He concluded his coaching career at Bentley University. Joe's impact on and off the field was well respected amongst his colleagues and athletes. Joe also enjoyed refereeing basketball games all over the area. Joe was a proud grandfather, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending sporting events and activities with them all. He also had fun filled summer weekends on Cape Cod, New Hampshire and Maine. He also enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife, Carol. In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a scholarship in his name for future Natick Football graduates. Donations can be made out to the Joseph Kiley Scholarship, 6 Valley View Lane, Plymouth, N.H. 03264. A celebration of life will take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Natick Elks Lodge where Joe was a lifetime member, (95 Speen St. Natick, MA) from 1 - 4 p.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020