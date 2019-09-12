|
Joseph Tosti had two real callings in life. The first was Dottie, the love of his life. At the age of 12 he rode his bike to find the home of Dorothy Zucchi, whom he had met at Memorial School in Framingham, and ask her out. The second came in the form of running the family business, Tostis Service Station that his father started in 1922. The rest is history. Joseph Tosti, 89, died Monday September 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Framingham the only son of Italian immigrants the late Gaetano Tony & Fiorina (Juliano) Tosti, he has been the beloved husband of Dorothy L. (Zucchi) Tosti for nearly 65 years. After graduating Framingham High School Joe served his country honorably in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War, and began taking college courses. The call to the family business was as strong as his love for Dottie and after they married in November of 1954, Joe began working at the gas station. A family man at heart, and an active citizen in his hometown of Framingham, Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a 30-year member of the Marlborough Country Club, and served on the Zoning Board in Framingham for many years. Joe also loved music, drumming, and golf. Besides his wife Dottie, Joe is survived by his children, Barbara J. of Framingham, Christop- her P. & his wife Christine of Framingham, Paula J. Cuneo & her husband Geoff of Ashland, John J. & his wife Elizabeth of Ashland, and Robert J. & his wife Laurie of Ashland, his grandchildren, William, Stella, Angela, Amy, Matthew, Luke, Christopher, Emma, Jacob, Joseph, Rebecca, and Christina, his great grandson, Samuel Joseph, his sisters, Dorothy McGuire, Gloria Chandler, and Eileen Tosti, and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Bettina Leiding and Louise Galvani. Family and friends will honor and remember Josephs life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, September 15th from 2-6 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. Framingham, at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Joes name to: the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019