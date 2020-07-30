Mr. Joseph V. Ferraro, a lifelong resident of Saxonville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Natick. Joe was born June 26, 1929, in Framingham, the son of the late Giovanni Pat and Catherine (Lauro) Ferraro. Joe graduated from Framingham High School in 1947 where he captained the football team. He enlisted and proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Joe married his childhood sweetheart Mary V. Hetherton in 1951. The two were married for over 60 years until Marys death in 2012. Joe worked as a Framingham firefighter from 1954 to 1987 and for the last seven years of his career had the honor of wearing badge #1. Joe and Mary enjoyed traveling throughout New England to attend their childrens, grandchildren and great-grandchildrens sporting events. In spite of his New England roots, Joe was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother, John L. Ferraro, his sister-in-law, Anna Ferraro, daughter-in-law, Jeanne, and granddaughter Katie. He leaves his sons, Robert J. Ferraro of Millis, Richard J. Ferraro (Karen) of Framingham, Joseph M. Ferraro (Sandy) of Marlborough and Thomas J. Ferraro (Pam) of Belmont; his grandchildren who affectionately called him Bup are Michael (Danielle), Timothy (Carly), Molly, Jamie, Nikki, Jake, Kaitlin, Tommy, Meghan; his great-grandchildren, Robbie, Colton, Joseph, Peyton and Henry; his brother, Vincent Jim Ferraro of Ashland and sister-in-law, Mary (Connelly) Ferraro of Gardner, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the familys request, there will be a private funeral Mass and burial with military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joes memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, Framingham. Joe's online tribute and guest register available at www.mccarthyfh.com
.