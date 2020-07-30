1/
Joseph V. Ferraro
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Joseph V. Ferraro, a lifelong resident of Saxonville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Natick. Joe was born June 26, 1929, in Framingham, the son of the late Giovanni Pat and Catherine (Lauro) Ferraro. Joe graduated from Framingham High School in 1947 where he captained the football team. He enlisted and proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Joe married his childhood sweetheart Mary V. Hetherton in 1951. The two were married for over 60 years until Marys death in 2012. Joe worked as a Framingham firefighter from 1954 to 1987 and for the last seven years of his career had the honor of wearing badge #1. Joe and Mary enjoyed traveling throughout New England to attend their childrens, grandchildren and great-grandchildrens sporting events. In spite of his New England roots, Joe was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother, John L. Ferraro, his sister-in-law, Anna Ferraro, daughter-in-law, Jeanne, and granddaughter Katie. He leaves his sons, Robert J. Ferraro of Millis, Richard J. Ferraro (Karen) of Framingham, Joseph M. Ferraro (Sandy) of Marlborough and Thomas J. Ferraro (Pam) of Belmont; his grandchildren who affectionately called him Bup are Michael (Danielle), Timothy (Carly), Molly, Jamie, Nikki, Jake, Kaitlin, Tommy, Meghan; his great-grandchildren, Robbie, Colton, Joseph, Peyton and Henry; his brother, Vincent Jim Ferraro of Ashland and sister-in-law, Mary (Connelly) Ferraro of Gardner, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the familys request, there will be a private funeral Mass and burial with military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joes memory to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, Framingham. Joe's online tribute and guest register available at www.mccarthyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved